British nurse convicted of killing seven newborn babies

A British nurse has been found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others at a hospital, making her the UK’s worst child serial killer in recent times. 33-year-old, Lucy Letby, used various methods including injecting air, overfeeding, physical assault, and insulin poisoning, as revealed in the trial at Manchester Crown Court. TRT World's Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports.