August 20, 2023
Ecuador votes in election marred by violence
Ecuador is heading to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president, members of the national assembly and to vote on two referendums on mining and oil extraction. President Guillermo Lasso called the election after he cut the term short after dissolving the national assembly in May and his campaigning has been characterised by a level of political violence never seen before in this Andean nation.
