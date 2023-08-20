August 20, 2023
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Hungary
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is traveling to Hungary to take part in the annual celebrations for State Foundation Day, a national holiday. But for many international observers, there’ll be more interest in what the Turkish and Hungarian leaders have to say about Sweden’s bid to become a member of NATO. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Budapest.
