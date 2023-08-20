Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Hungarian counterpart Katalin Novak have met in Budapest for talks as he visited the country's capital Budapest at the invitation of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

No information was immediately shared about the closed-door meeting on Sunday, which came during a visit for Hungary's National Day.

Earlier, Erdogan met Orban to discuss bilateral relations, Türkiye's EU accession process, as well as regional and international issues.

Erdogan and Orban also held a delegation-level meeting, where Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Erdogan's chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic were also present.

The Turkish president also met Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Budapest. Hungarian Premier Orban invited the presidents to the capital Budapest to attend his country's founding day celebrations.

In separate closed-door meetings with his counterparts, Erdogan discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments.

Saying that he sees Serbia as a "key country" for peace and stability in the Balkans, Erdogan noted Türkiye-Serbia relations have reached the highest point in history.

World Athletics Championships

As part of his visit, Erdogan also attended a part of the World Athletics Championships, and the events commemorating Hungary's founding, alongside other world leaders.

Erdogan watched the final of the Budapest World Athletics Championship 2023 Men's 100 metres race and conversed with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, at the stadium.

Relations between Türkiye and Hungary were elevated to the level of strategic partnership in 2013 after the establishment of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. The friendly ties have gained momentum in every field in recent years.

This December, the countries are set to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.