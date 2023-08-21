Spain's Women's World Cup hero Olga Carmona has paid tribute to her father for giving her the strength "to achieve something unique" after learning of his death following the nation's 1-0 win over England.

The 23-year-old defender drilled home the only goal of the final in Sydney on Sunday to help La Roja win the World Cup for the first time in their history.

"And without knowing it, I had my Star before the game started," she posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, dad."

Marking her name in the history

The Spanish federation (RFEF) said Carmona "learned the sad news after the World Cup final".

"We send our most sincere embraces to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain. We love you, Olga, you are in the history of Spanish football," it added.

The Real Madrid star dedicated her goal to the late mother of one of her best friends, displaying an undershirt with "Merchi" written on it when she scored.

"I want to say this victory is for one of my best friend's mother, who died recently. I celebrated the goal with that shirt," Carmona told Spanish state broadcasters La 1, soon after the game's conclusion.

Carmona's club Real Madrid said it "wants to express its condolences and affection to Olga, her relatives and all her loved ones" in a statement.