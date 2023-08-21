August 21, 2023
Firefighters battle raging wildfires throughout Canada
Canada is sending in its military to assist with wildfires burning out of control in the country's west. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has described the situation as 'extraordinarily serious'. 55 thousand people have been ordered to evacuate across two provinces, with tens of thousands more on high alert. Melinda Nucifora has the latest.
