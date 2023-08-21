TÜRKİYE
Moral in war: Syrian Interim Gov't bans, YPG/PKK continues to recruit child soldiers
According to a report by the Syrian Interim Government, many Arab and Turkmen children in eastern Syria have been kidnapped and pushed into joining the PKK/YPG terrorist group, as well its affilaties.
The PKK/YPG terrorist organisation and its linked groups recruited a large number of Syrian children to join the PKK ranks. / Photo: AA / Others
August 21, 2023

The US-backed PKK/YPG terrorist group and its affiliates continue to recruit child soldiers for warfare in northern Syria and northern Iraq, the Syrian Interim Government's Ministry of Defence has said in a report.

Many Arab and Turkmen children in eastern Syria have been kidnapped and pushed into joining the PKK/YPG terrorist group, which is supported by the US, as well as its affiliates, such as the SDF and Revolutionary Youth. the report said.

The terrorist organisation and its linked groups recruited a large number of Syrian children and then transported them to northern Iraq to join the PKK rank and file.

Citing United Nations data, the ministry said that the US-backed terrorist organisation PKK/YPG and its affiliates have more than 700 child soldiers. The number of underaged members was 1,696 in 2022.

Syrian Interim Government bans children soldiers

In May 2020, the Syrian Interim Government's Ministry of Defence, approved by the Cabinet, issued an order forbidding the enlistment of youngsters in the Syrian National Army (SNA).

The decree barred SNA units and leaders from engaging children in any military or civilian role, a practice banned by international law. Violations of these prohibitions will result in criminal penalties, the ministry said.

'An army trained in international humanitarian law'

The SNA is actively pursuing reform measures, with multiple brigades and divisions signing agreements with international humanitarian law projects. The members of the armed forces receive constant and rigorous training.

Between August 2021 and January 2023, the SNA organised 85 humanitarian law courses, with training provided by Geneva Call. During this time, 1480 personnel profited from this training, said the ministry.

The ministry said that within the same timeframe, the SNA partnered with organisations such as Afaq, Ward Al Balad Organisation, Benevolent Seed Humanitarian, Human Rights Guards Organisation, and ORSAM in endeavours related to humanitarian and international law.

A minimum of 15,000 Syrian National Army personnel across various ranks have undergone training as a result of these collaborations.

