Hungary praises Türkiye for its role in promoting regional peace
"Türkiye is not only an important ally and strategic partner of Hungary, but also one of the few who make efforts for peace," says Hungarian President Katalin Novak.
Hungary’s President Katalin Novak on Monday called Türkiye an important ally and strategic partner, praising its role in promoting regional peace. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
August 21, 2023

Hungary’s President Katalin Novak has called Türkiye an important ally and strategic partner, praising its role in promoting regional peace.

Novak said on Monday on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in reference to her meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who visited Hungary on Sunday, "Türkiye is not only an important ally and strategic partner of Hungary, but also one of the few who make efforts for peace."

Erdogan paid a one-day visit to the capital Budapest to attend Hungary's national day celebrations and also the World Athletics Championships.

Relations between Türkiye and Hungary were elevated to the level of a strategic partnership in 2013 after the establishment of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. The friendly ties have gained momentum in every field in recent years.

This December, the two countries are set to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

