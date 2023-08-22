August 22, 2023
Leaders to gather in South Africa for the 15th BRICS Summit
Leaders from some of the world's major emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - will be hosting the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg. Russian President Vladimir Putin will be appearing via video link - after his travel to South Africa was complicated by an International arrest warrant following the war in Ukraine. Crystal Orderson reports.
