Sudan's RSF says it killed 260 soldiers
Thousands of people have been killed and more than 4 million displaced since the beginning of the war between the Rapid Support Forces and Sudanese Armed Forces on April 15, especially in Khartoum and Darfur state.
FILE PHOTO: Shells on the ground during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan. April 27, 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 22, 2023

Sudan's main paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said that they killed 260 soldiers of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) amid intensified clashes.

The RSF said in the statement that it also captured part of an SAF tank unit in southern Khartoum and seized tanks and military vehicles.

“Our forces have made a great breakthrough in the battles today around the SAF tank unit in the Al Shagara neighbourhood (of Khartoum) and seized a lot of weapons and killed 260 from the enemy forces and arrested hundreds of others,” it said on Monday.

However, the SAF denied the claims, confirming that the army’s special forces repulsed an attack by the RSF on the tank unit.

“Our forces have repulsed a failed attempt of attack by the RSF. A SAF special unit has defeated the RSF and is still tracking them and inspecting the neighbourhoods around the tank unit,” it said in a statement on social media.

Eyewitnesses said there were aggressive battles on Monday between the two sides in southern Khartoum and Omdurman with intensive air strikes, bombings and drone strikes.

The RSF has repeatedly attacked the tank unit in the Al Shagara neighbourhood, prompting the residents of the nearby neighbourhoods of Gabra and Al Sahafa and other areas to leave their homes.

Thousands of people have been killed and more than 4 million displaced since the beginning of the war between the RSF and SAF on April 15, especially in Khartoum and Darfur state.

