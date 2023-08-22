TÜRKİYE
Türkiye rescues 94 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea
Migrants in rubber boats illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters, off the coasts of Dikili, Foca, Bodrum and Datca, by Greek forces, the Turkish Coast Guard says.
Türkiye rescues 94 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea
Türkiye rescues 51 irregular migrants off the coasts of Dikili and Foca, 32 off the coast of Bodrum and 11 off the coast of Datca.
August 22, 2023

Türkiye rescued 94 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after they were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities, the Turkish Coast Guard said.

Coast guard units rescued 51 people after they spotted groups of irregular migrants in rubber boats off the coasts of Dikili and Foca districts of the western Izmir province.

Meanwhile, in another operation, coast guard units also saved 32 irregular migrants in rubber boats off the coast of Bodrum district along with 11 others off the coast of Datca district of the western Mugla province.

A total of 94 migrants were taken to provincial migration authorities for regular procedures.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
