August 22, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Storm Hilary moves north after drenching Southern California
Tropical storm Hilary is moving towards the north after record-breaking rainfall drenched Southern California and the Southwest of the United States - causing flash floods, rivers of mud, and threats of landslides. Storm warnings - affecting around 17 million people - have now been cancelled - as authorities say there is no longer a threat to life. Jon Brain reports.
Storm Hilary moves north after drenching Southern California / TRT World
