August 22, 2023
Former Thai PM Thaksin returns from exile to face jail sentence
Thailand's former leader Thaksin Shinawatra has returned from exile and handed himself over to police. The 74-year-old has been avoiding jail in Thailand for more than a decade but - just hours before his political allies attempt to form a new government - he's flown back into the capital Bangkok. Thailand's lower house and military-appointed senate will attempt to elect a new prime minister shortly.. and the result will likely have an impact on how long Thaksin spends in jail. Melinda Nucifora explains.
