WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistani soldiers, militants killed in North Waziristan clash: army
The Pakistani army says six soldiers and four militants died during an "intense exchange of fire" in the rugged region bordering Afghanistan.
Pakistani soldiers, militants killed in North Waziristan clash: army
Pakistani military soldiers guard a street in Swat Valley February 17, 2009. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 22, 2023

Six Pakistani soldiers have been killed in a clash with militants in a northwestern region near the border with Afghanistan, the army said, adding that four of the militants were killed.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility saying its fighters had ambushed two military vehicles on Tuesday.

"During an intense exchange of fire, six brave soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom," the army said in a statement, adding that the clash took place in North Waziristan.

The rugged border region has long served as a safe haven for militants linked both to domestic who have been fighting against the state and the Afghan Taliban before they returned to power in Kabul in 2021.

The Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), said in a statement its fighters had killed 18 soldiers in the ambush.

Reuters was not able to verify the battlefield accounts. The army keeps the area off limits to journalists and human rights activists.

The TTP is a terrorist organisation of several militants trying to overthrow the government. The TTP has stepped up its attacks since it scrapped a ceasefire with the government last year.

RelatedPakistani police arrest rights activist and politician after rally
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us