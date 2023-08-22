WORLD
3 MIN READ
Parlacen expels Taiwan, makes China permanent observer
The Central American Parliament cites the UN's 1971 expulsion of Taiwan in favour of China, saying this deemed Taiwan to be a "province of mainland China, which disqualifies it from participating as an independent country".
Parlacen expels Taiwan, makes China permanent observer
Taiwan's foreign ministry says it has decided to withdraw from Parlacen immediately in the interest of upholding "national dignity". / Others
August 22, 2023

The Central American Parliament has voted to expel Taiwan after more than two decades as a permanent observer and replace it with China, whose growing economic influence in Latin America has increasingly marginalised Taipei.

The six-nation parliament, known as Parlacen, convened in the Nicaraguan capital Managua on Tuesday, where local legislators proposed adding China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory.

Taiwan's foreign ministry said it had decided to withdraw from Parlacen immediately in the interest of upholding "national dignity", and condemned what it called Chinese efforts to suppress Taiwan's international participation.

In a statement, Parlacen cited the United Nations' 1971 expulsion of Taiwan in favour of China, saying this deemed Taiwan to be a "province of mainland China, which disqualifies it from participating as an independent country".

China's Taiwan Affairs Office expressed its approval of Parlacen's "correct decision".

RelatedLatin America increasingly turning to China at Taiwan’s expense

China's influence in Central America

Beijing has expanded its influence in Central America, with Parlacen members Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama and the Dominican Republic breaking off diplomatic relations with Taiwan in recent years.

Guatemala, the most populous country in Central America, is the only Parlacen member that still recognises Taiwan.

US senators Tim Kaine, a Democrat, and Marco Rubio, a Republican, who lead a Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, condemned the vote.

"Since 1999, Taiwan has served as a strong partner in its role as a permanent observer of the Central American Parliament, encouraging good governance and economic development in our Hemisphere," the senators said in a joint statement.

Belize and Paraguay also retain relations with Taiwan, though US officials believe Paraguay could be the next country in the Americas to flip loyalties.

The United States recognises China diplomatically but has unofficial ties with Taipei, and the Biden administration has said it opposes efforts to change the status quo in Taiwan.

RelatedIs the US losing its influence to China across Latin America?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us