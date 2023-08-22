The local culture of bird palaces in Uskudar | Kaleidoscope Türkiye - Episode 3

One can spot many miniature structures on the upper walls of many mosques, houses, churches and bridges in Türkiye. But these are not simply decorative adornments; they are shelters for birds, designed for the winged creatures to comfortably create nests without the threat of being attacked, of overheating, or of strong winds. #Ottoman #birdhouses