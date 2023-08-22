August 22, 2023
South Africa: Over 40 countries have expressed interest in BRICS
Officials say more than 20 countries have formally applied to join BRICS and over 40 have expressed some desire to find out more about joining the bloc that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Steve Gruzd, from the South African Institute of International Affairs, has more on the expansion and the future of the alliance.
