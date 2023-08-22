Kenya's Faith Kipyegon has produced a devastating last lap to win an unprecedented third-world women's 1500m title in Budapest.

The double Olympic champion, who previously won world golds in 2017 and last year in Eugene, led from gun to tape in a magisterial display of running on Tuesday.

She kicked at the bell for the final lap to outstrip a loaded field to win in 3 minutes 54.87 seconds.

Ethiopian Diribe Welteji took silver in 3:55.69, with Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands claiming bronze (3:56.00).

It was another remarkable result for the irrepressible Kipyegon in a stunning season in which she has set three world records.

She is hailed as the world's best-ever runner over 1500m, and it is easy to see why.

She remains unbeaten over the distance since June 2021.

On that occasion at the Florence Diamond League meet she was beaten by Hassan.

The bronze for Hassan capped a brave comeback after a dramatic fall metres from the finish of the 10,000m, which put paid to her bid for a treble.

Kipyegon and Hassan will again face off in the 5,000m on Saturday.

'Chasing history'

In sultry conditions at the National Athletics Centre, Kipyegon raced into the lead, with Welteji on her shoulder, Hassan in her customary early position at the back of the pack.

Kipyegon went through 800m in 2:11.78, the field resisting a surge to stay close.

At the bell, the Kenyan accelerated, and Hassan made her move down the far stretch.

Kipeyegon hit 200 metres well out ahead and looked to have gold in the bag.

One last push saw the chasing Welteji and Hassan kick down the final 100 metres in pursuit, but they had left it too late, and Kipyegon came through the line with arms raised for a historic third title in the distance.

"This is a great season for me - to break the world records and to become a world champion here, to defend my title, I am so grateful," said Kipyegon.

"I was chasing history today, and I was chasing this title. My plan was to get to the front, then I just controlled the race and kept going faster and faster."