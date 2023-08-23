The UN's humanitarian affairs chief Martin Griffiths has said he is "deeply concerned" by renewed fighting in Sudan, warning that aid routes have been blocked as food runs out in the war-torn country.

Griffiths said on Tuesday that the fighting has become especially fierce in South Darfur and South Kordofan, urging the warring parties "to cease hostilities and allow aid delivery."

"Scores of people have been killed and thousands displaced. Aid routes are blocked and food stocks depleted," Griffiths wrote on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

Thousands of people have been killed and more than 4 million displaced since the beginning of the war between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) on April 15, especially in Khartoum and Darfur state.

Nineteen aid workers have been killed since the fighting began over four months ago, according to the UN.

The international body further said that dozens of warehouses and other humanitarian facilities have been looted.

The two warring parties signed a humanitarian agreement in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in June, which granted the opening of humanitarian corridors to deliver assistance to civilians.

However, the truce was repeatedly violated by the two sides.

Related Hundreds of children die of starvation in war-hit Sudan: NGO

Fighting continues

Earlier on Tuesday, the two sides battled for a third day over an army base in the capital, according to eyewitnesses, as both sides struggle for advantage in the more than four-month war that has devastated the country.

After the RSF circulated video of its soldiers claiming to have entered the base and captured tanks, army sources said they had managed to drive them out.

If the army were to lose the Armoured Corps base, its last stronghold in the capital, Khartoum, would be the army headquarters in the centre of the city.

Residents' committees reported displacement and deaths among civilians during days of clashes.

The RSF has dominated on the ground since the war broke out in Sudan on April 15, while the army, which has warplanes and heavier artillery, has maintained control of its main bases in the capital and in central and eastern parts of the country.

The two forces have fought fiercely over bases and supply routes west of Khartoum in the Kordofan and Darfur regions.