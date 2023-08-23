American Sha'Carri Richardson finally delivered on three years of promise when she overcame the challenge of being stuck out in lane nine by delivering a late surge to win world 100 metres gold in a championship record 10.65 seconds.

The 23-year-old Richardson came through in the last 20 metres to overhaul Jamaica's Shericka Jackson, who took silver in 10.72, and claim her first global title.

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, seeking a remarkable sixth world 100m title at the age of 36 after an injury-hit season, had to settle for bronze in 10.77, her best of the year.

The Texas-born sprinter missed the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after testing positive for marijuana then failed to qualify for last year's worlds on home soil.

Hugely popular on social media, and always an outspoken and colourfully attired competitor, she was in good form despite Jackson, who won world silver last year, having the fastest time of 10.65 coming into Budapest.

'Fast loser on lane nine'

Earlier, Richardson's struggles in the global stage appeared to be continuing when she was left in the blocks in the semi-finals earlier on Monday and the American had to dig desperately deep to finish third and scrape into the final as a fast loser.

That came with the consequence that she was given lane nine - never popular with sprinters - but she had a far better start in the final and maintained her focus away from the traffic.

Jackson, in lane four, had opened a clear gap and was still ahead at 80 metres before Richardson swept through and raised her arm in triumph. Her time matched Jackson's 2023 best and bettered Fraser-Pryce's 2022 championship record of 10.67.

In a spiky post-race press conference Richardson snapped at journalists asking about her poor semi-final start or her previous championship misses.

"In previous interviews I mentioned that I'm not back, I'm better. I'm going to stay humble, I'm not back, I'm better and I'm going to continue to be better," she said.

"Never give up never allow media or outsiders to define who you are. Always fight. This journey for me since I became a professional is, no matter what happens, you never leave sight or yourself.

"You'll have good days and bad days but you always have tomorrow."

Richardson is the first US winner of the women's 100 since the triumph in 2017 of Tori Bowie, who died this year aged 32.

'Massive talent'

Richardson thrives on confrontation and in a feisty display at the post-race press conference the American said it was as much "the haters" as her close circle that had driven her to success.

"The haters", in her view, are those who waded in after she had to miss the Tokyo Olympics two years ago when her US trials results were annulled following a positive test for marijuana.

Her initial contrition about the marijuana - which even earned praise from US President Joe Biden - and explanation that she had smoked it after being told of the death of her biological mother, Shayaria, seems to have hardened into something close to bitterness.

Richardson has complained that she was treated differently to teenage Russian ice skater Kamila Valieva, who competed at last year's Beijing Winter Olympics despite testing positive for a banned sustance, because the latter is white and she is black.

"The only difference I see is I'm a black young lady. It's all in the skin," she added.

Coming after American sprinter Noah Lyles's victory in the 100 metres men's race on Sunday, Richardson's victory puts the US firmly back on top of the sprinting mountain, after so long playing second-fiddle to Jamaica.

"This is incredibly important because so much has been made of Richardson," said American former 200 and 400 metres champion Michael Johnson.

"She's a massive talent. She's very authentic, she doesn't make excuses. Some people love to love it and some people love to hate it. I think it's great for the sport because she has a personality that is unmatched."

Tough childhood

Before becoming a world champion, Richardson had to overcome many hurdles off and on the track, including a tough childhood.

With an absentee mother, Richardson's grandmother Betty Harp took care of her along with an aunt.

"My family has kept me grounded," she said. But she had always yearned for maternal love.

"Not having that bond of my biological mother during the transition of me getting older," she said in a video posting this year.

"I think that's what really got me. She was supposed to be my world and now that she wasn't there I usually asked myself 'Why I'm I here?'.

"It really took me to a very dark place.

"When I was a junior in High School, I tried to commit suicide."

Despite her early tough years, many are not doubting her potential as an athlete, including her former training partner, 2004 Olympic 100m champion and two-time world gold medallist Justin Gatlin, who had served two doping bans.

"She can be the greatest female sprinter."