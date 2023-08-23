August 23, 2023
Eight candidates will participate in first Republican debate
In the US, the stage is set for the first debate among the Republican Presidential candidates and the front-runner won't be anywhere near it. Former President Donald Trump is even suggesting he won't attend any debates, as the 2024 presidential campaign heats up. Andy Roesgen has a look at what the first debate might look like without him.
