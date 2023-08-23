WORLD
One on One Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto
In recent years, Türkiye and Hungary have become strong diplomatic partners, significantly enhancing their bilateral relations. In regards to Nordic countries’ applications to NATO, both countries were unanimous about their ratification decisions. In March Hungary ratified Finland’s NATO membership following Türkiye's ratification. However, Sweden still waits for Türkiye's and Hungary's ratifications. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Hungary at the invitation of Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday. The two countries are expected to remain coordinated about Sweden's NATO accession. TRT World sat down with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to discuss Sweden's NATO bid, the Russia-Ukraine war and energy cooperation between Türkiye and Hungary.
One on One Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto / TRT World
August 23, 2023
