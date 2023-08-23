WORLD
3 MIN READ
Italy seizes three rescue ships under tough laws to curb irregular migration
The law which was brought in earlier this year by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a bid to curb boat arrivals, even though charity ships only pick up a fraction of the total saved.
Italy seizes three rescue ships under tough laws to curb irregular migration
Italian authorities are also instructing ships to head to more distant ports, in some cases hundreds of kilometres away.  / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 23, 2023

Italy has impounded a rescue ship operated by a German NGO, the third charity boat sequestered this week under tough new migration rules introduced by the country's right-wing government.

The temporary seizure of the three vessels, all held at port after completing rescue operations in the central Mediterranean, comes as migrant arrivals to Italy continued to soar despite efforts by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to halt the flow.

Germany's Sea Eye 4 boat was detained after bringing 114 irregular refugees to the southern port of Salerno, and told it could not put to sea for 20 days. It was also fined almost $3,240, the Sea Eye group said in a statement on Wednesday.

It was the second time the boat has been impounded this year.

A second charity ship, Aurora, operated by Germany's Sea Watch, was seized on Monday after bringing 76 refugees to the island of Lampedusa, while the Spanish rescue vessel Open Arms was impounded on Tuesday in the Tuscan port of Carrara after rescuing 195 people.

"(This) is a politically motivated attack on humanitarian action, and one that will cost lives," said Arnaud Banos, head of mission on Sea-Eye 4.

There was no immediate comment from the Italian Coast Guard.

RelatedItaly blocks charity rescue ship for breaching strict migration rules

'Italy's cruel political chess game'

A law approved by Italy's parliament in February requires charity-run ships to sail to port immediately after a rescue, preventing them from organising multiple operations at sea.

Both Sea-Eye and Open Arms carried out three separate rescues before heading to the ports assigned to them by Italy, saying that asylum seekers would have died without their intervention.

Italian authorities are also instructing ships to head to more distant ports, in some cases hundreds of kilometres away.

The Aurora was sequestered after it refused orders to sail to Sicily and instead docked at Lampedusa, which was much closer, saying it was running out of fuel and drinking water.

"We denounce Italy's cruel political chess game, focused on violently preventing migration and impeding civil sea rescue," said Giulia Messmer, spokesperson of Sea-Watch.

RelatedCharity boat rescues 76 migrants in the Mediterranean, heads for Italy
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us