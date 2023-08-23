August 23, 2023
Japan’s Fukushima water release plan sparks concern home and abroad
Japan is set to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant on August 24. This move comes 12 years after one of the world's worst nuclear disasters was triggered following a tsunami. Despite insisting that the release is safe — a view backed by the UN atomic agency — the plan has been met with protests. #FukushimaWater
