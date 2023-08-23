WORLD
The Historic Imprint of Basketball in Serbia
Basketball is marking 100 years in the Balkans. It was at an elementary school that former Yugoslavia first met the hoops, and its glory years of international success throughout the 70s and 80s was emulated by Serbia for many more years to follow. And while the break-up of Yugoslavia dealt a blow to national basketball by dividing the country into six nations with a more shallow pool of talent, Serbia still produces many world-class players today - and almost all of them still hail from the basketball courts of schools and colleges. Katarina Petrovic spoke to some coaches and players in Belgrade to find out what has changed in basketball since the Yugoslav times. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
August 23, 2023
