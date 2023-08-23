August 23, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Leaders meet in South Africa as the bloc weighs expansion
Leaders of all five BRICS nations say they fully support the expansion of the bloc, as they meet for a second day in Johannesburg. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who previously expressed reluctance on the issue, says the group will move forward with assessing more than 40 countries that have expressed interest in joining. Crystal Orderson reports from Johannesburg.
BRICS Agrees to Expansion / Others
