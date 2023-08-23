Türkiye has mobilised all resources to rebuild its earthquake-ravaged region, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Erdogan was speaking on Wednesday at the groundbreaking ceremony in the country's Adiyaman province via live video link from the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

"We mobilised all the resources of our state and nation to rebuild the earthquake-stricken region and meet the needs of the earthquake victims," the president said.

"We closely followed the process through visits we made to the earthquake region at various times," he added.

Adiyaman is one of 11 cities hit by severe twin earthquakes on February 6.

More than 50,000 people were killed by earthquakes with magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 that rocked the cities of Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

The earthquakes have also affected around 14 million people in Türkiye and thousands of others in northern Syria.

The Turkish government accelerated its efforts to recover the earthquake zone following the general and presidential elections in May, Erdogan added.

"We have planned the construction of 64,811 residences, including 41,171 houses and 23,640 village houses in Adiyaman," he said.

Wildfire spread in Canakkale halted​​​​​​​

Erdogan also added that, despite the challenging task posed by strong winds reaching speeds of 70 kilometres (44 miles) per hour, the spread of the wildfire in Canakkale has been halted.

"Hopefully, we will be able to get it under control in a short time," the president said.

Wildfires have forced the evacuation of at least six villages in Canakkale's western province.

The Canakkale Strait has also been closed to north-south ship traffic because of the fire that broke out earlier Tuesday and rapidly spread due to strong winds.