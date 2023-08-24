The first Republican presidential debate has kicked off in Milwaukee, with front runner Donald Trump stealing the show despite his absence.

The former president's decision to snub the two-hour Milwaukee event on Wednesday deprived a chasing pack of rivals, who he leads by a large margin in polling, of the opportunity to take shots at him on stage.

He instead gave an interview with former Fox News star Tucker Carlson that was posted online minutes before the debate got underway.

But Trump still loomed over the debate, with his multiple prosecutions set to be the subject of questions from the Fox News hosts moderating the event.

The former president will surrender to authorities in Atlanta on Thursday over his fourth indictment of the year, for an alleged criminal conspiracy to steal the 2020 election that he lost to Joe Biden.

"I have bigger things to focus on than debating candidates who are polling at one percent on the night before my wrongful arrest," Trump, 77, said in a campaign email before the debate.

"We cannot waste energy and resources, arguing with members of our own party at a time when we should be united against Crooked Joe, who is burning down America."

He told Carlson: "Do I sit there for an hour or two hours, whatever it’s going to be and get harassed by people that shouldn’t even be running for president? Should I be doing that at a network that isn’t particularly friendly to me?"

DeSantis under pressure

For Trump's closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 44, the debate was a much-needed chance to reverse flagging poll numbers and demonstrate that he is a viable alternative to the front runner.

"Ron DeSantis will be centre-stage at the #GOPdebate because he believes in EARNING your support, rather than expecting it to be handed to him," his campaign said in a dig at Trump.

Candidates will likely be asked about competition with China and America's foreign policy in Ukraine and Russia – an issue that caused DeSantis to stumble early in the campaign.

With a seismic shift needed to dethrone Trump, the debate offered a showcase for candidates angling to be Trump's running mate.

For lower profile candidates like businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, the event was a chance to introduce themselves to the wider public – as well as make their case for jobs in a future Trump administration.

However, analysts have argued that with more than four months until the first nomination votes in Iowa and New Hampshire, it is too early to call the race.

"Nobody's caught the wave yet, but somebody's going to, and when they do, Trump's going to have a race on his hands," former US senator Judd Gregg told political outlet The Hill.

Trump dodged a debate in Iowa in 2016, ensuring that his closest rival, Ted Cruz, took all the heat, and the DeSantis team is expecting a similar dynamic on Wednesday.

Trump won't have it all his own way, though, with distant underdogs Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson both hoping for a breakout moment by skewering the former president, while his former vice president Mike Pence is unlikely to pull his punches.

"I think it's fair when these other candidates say it's not a coronation, it's an election," debate co-moderator Bret Baier said.

The Biden campaign bought expensive ad slots on Fox News and its website before the debate, while the president said he would watch as much of the event "as I can."

Trump’s interview with Carlson

Tucker Carlson posted his interview with Trump on his X, formerly known as Twitter.

The interview with the early 2024 Republican presidential front runner was prerecorded.

Trump indicated for months that he would likely skip the first GOP debate, questioning why he should appear in the same forum as candidates trailing far behind him in polls.

His move also serves the purpose of jabbing at debate host Fox News, which he has criticised as being disloyal to him.

Trump's absence from the debate is widely expected to bring down audience numbers.