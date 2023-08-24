Türkiye asks Iraq to recognize PKK as terrorist organization

Turkiye's foreign minister says he expects the Iraqi government to officially recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation, mirroring Ankara and its Western allies. Hakan Fidan has been on a three-day visit to the country, with Erbil his latest stop. He and his hosts have been discussing greater cooperation on different fronts. Ahmet Keser from Hasan Kalyoncu University weighs in.