August 24, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Türkiye asks Iraq to recognize PKK as terrorist organization
Turkiye's foreign minister says he expects the Iraqi government to officially recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation, mirroring Ankara and its Western allies. Hakan Fidan has been on a three-day visit to the country, with Erbil his latest stop. He and his hosts have been discussing greater cooperation on different fronts. Ahmet Keser from Hasan Kalyoncu University weighs in.
Türkiye asks Iraq to recognize PKK as terrorist organization / Others
Explore