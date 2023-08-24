TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's domestically produced stent graft successfully placed on patient
Türkiye is one of five countries worldwide that produce stent grafts, which are instrumental in treating artery blockages.
August 24, 2023

Türkiye's domestically produced stent graft has been put to use for the first time in a testament to the country's progress in healthcare technologies in the global arena.

The stent graft was placed on a patient under the supervision of top Turkish doctors Cengiz Koksal and Emre Selcuk on Thursday.

Invamed research group collaborated with Artven ltd. for the project.

“We are immensely proud to be part of Türkiye's success in the medical field. The Atlas Stent Graft is a testament to the advanced level of Turkish engineering and medical innovation,” said Selcuk in a statement.

Stent graft production is only carried out by five countries worldwide.

Great innovation

Vascular stiffness is emerging as a growing issue among the elderly population, Invamed said in a statement.

It arises from the hardening and narrowing of blood vessels, leading to reduced blood flow, particularly causing blockages in leg arteries.

However, technological advancements have led to substantial innovations in this field, particularly through angiography.

Balloon angioplasty, stents, and vascular shaving techniques are among the leading treatments.

One of the greatest innovations in this area is the stent graft technology. In order to treat ballooning or injuries within blood vessels, a stent graft is placed inside the artery to provide support and restore proper blood flow.

SOURCE:AA
