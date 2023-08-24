Putin sends condolences to Wagner chief Prigozhin's family

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his condolences to the victims of Wednesday's plane crash in which the Wagner chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was killed. In his first comments on the death, Putin also said Prigozhin had "made serious mistakes in life" a possible reference to the short lived mutiny which the Wagner boss staged against the Kremlin in June. Meanwhile there's continued speculation about how the crash happened. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more.