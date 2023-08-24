August 24, 2023
Violent crime within Palestinian communities in Israel surges
The crime rate among Palestinian communities in Israel is increasing. This week alone, a municipal director and a mayoral candidate have been killed. The Israeli government says its doing all it can to clamp down on crime, but Palestinian citizens of Israel believe their communities are once again being neglected. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports from Occupied East Jerusalem.
