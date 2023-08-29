Reshaping City Transport | Storyteller
How can big cities change the mobility of their inhabitants so that it is ecological, claims fewer traffic victims, and contributes to the cities' livability?
August 29, 2023

[NOTE: Reshaping City Transport available until September 25, 2023.]

How can our cities become more liveable? How can we make the air cleaner? How can we deal with rising temperatures caused by climate crisis? How can we create space for growing populations? These are the questions being asked by urban planners and politicians around the world. And they are remodelling their cities, at breakneck speed: In Paris, Mayor Anne Hidalgo is closing the motorway on the banks of the Seine and turning it into a promenade. She’s planning to use air taxis and double the metro network to make it easier to move around without a car. In the future, people should be able to live, work and shop in their own neighbourhood, and no journey should take longer than 15 minutes. The government in Barcelona under Ada Colau is closing entire neighbourhoods to cars to reduce air pollution. Copenhagen is building bicycle motorways that will soon connect cities all over the country. Here, the car will soon be superfluous for businesses and tradespeople. In Berlin, a model city is being built on the site of the former Tegel Airport. Here, climate-friendly construction is under way and sharing stations aim to make private cars obsolete. The city planners' goal: more space for cyclists and pedestrians. But the visionaries behind these ideas are facing resistance. Change often takes much longer than hoped. Is it even possible as they imagine it?

The documentary: "Reshaping City Transport" shows pioneering approaches for a successful transport transition in our cities - in Europe and around the world.

