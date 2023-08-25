August 25, 2023
CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Spanish football chief refuses to resign over unsolicited kiss
Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish Football Federation, has refused to step down over an unsolicited kiss he gave football player Jennifer Hermoso. His behaviour at the Women's World Cup final has prompted criticism and calls for him to resign. #LuisRubiales #JenniferHermoso #FIFA
