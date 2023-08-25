WORLD
At least a dozen killed at Madagascar stadium stampede
The stampede occurred at the entrance to the stadium where a crowd of around 50,000 spectators had gathered for the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games.
madagascar stadium / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 25, 2023

At least 12 people have been killed in a stampede at a stadium in the Madagascar capital of Antananarivo on Friday.

"The provisional toll shows 12 dead and some 80 injured," the prime minister of the Indian Ocean nation Christian Ntsay told reporters at a hospital in Antananarivo where the victims were taken.

The stampede occurred at the entrance to the Barea stadium where a crowd of around 50,000 spectators had arrived to attend the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games.

The cause of the tragedy was not immediately known.

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina, who was present at the opening ceremony, called for a minute's silence.

"A tragic event occurred because there was pushing. There were injuries and deaths at the entrance," he said in a televised speech.

The Indian Ocean Island Games are a multi-disciplinary competition being held in Madagascar until September 3.

They have been staged every four years in different islands in the south-west Indian Ocean for around 40 years. The previous edition took place in Mauritius.

