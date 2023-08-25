August 25, 2023
Big Tech braces for EU Digital Services Act regulations
Google, Instagram and YouTube are on the EU's online safety hit list as it clamps down on more than a dozen tech giants. Using his own platform to respond to the regulations, Elon Musk says X is 'working hard' to meet the rules. The bloc's Digital Service Act took effect on Friday in an attempt to combat harmful and illegal content online. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more.
