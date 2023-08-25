Kremlin calls claims it killed Prigozhin 'absolute lie'

The Kremlin has dismissed allegations and rumours that Russia ordered the killing of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin as an “absolute lie”. But a spokesman for Vladimir Putin refused to confirm whether Prigozhin was on board, repeating that an investigation was ongoing. The Russian President called Prigozhin a traitor in June after he staged a temporary rebellion against Moscow. Adama Munu reports.