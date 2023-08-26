WORLD
2 MIN READ
China probes former Winter Olympic chief over corruption allegations
Chinese sports authorities have placed Ni Huizhong under investigation for suspected "serious violations of discipline and law."
China probes former Winter Olympic chief over corruption allegations
Ni is one of a string of sport officials to come under scrutiny in recent months as the ruling Communist Party wages an industry-wide anti-corruption drive. / Photo: AP Archive
August 26, 2023

China has said the former chief of its Winter Olympic delegation is under investigation for suspected corruption, as the government pursues a crackdown on graft in the sport sector.

Ni Huizhong, who most recently headed the country's winter sports management office, "is suspected of serious violations of discipline and law", the General Administration of Sport said on Saturday, using a common byword for alleged corruption.

Ni, 54, previously served as secretary-general of the Chinese delegation for last year's Winter Olympics, which were held in Beijing in a Covid-secure bubble.

He is one of a string of sport officials to come under scrutiny in recent months as the ruling Communist Party wages an industry-wide anti-corruption drive.

China's top public prosecutor said this month that former national football coach Li Tie had been charged with corruption offences including bribery.

RelatedOverseas fans barred from 2022 Winter Olympics in China

Clampdown on corruption

Li, a one-time Premier League player, is one of several top football association officials to fall under graft probes since November.

And in June, China's national snooker body issued lifetime bans to two players involved in a match-fixing scandal that sent global shockwaves through the sport.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has led an unrelenting clampdown on corruption since coming to power a decade ago.

Proponents say the campaign helps to ensure honest governance, but critics say it serves partly as an excuse for Xi to purge political rivals.

RelatedSporting action gets under way at Beijing Winter Olympics
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us