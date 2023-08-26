WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several killed in train fire accident in southern India
Authorities say that the fire was caused by a gas cylinder that was illegally smuggled into a stationary compartment by passengers.
Several killed in train fire accident in southern India
Accidents are common on India’s railroad network, one of the world’s largest, with some 22 million passengers daily. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 26, 2023

A fire erupted inside a stationary train compartment at a railway station in southern India killing at least nine people, officials said.

The blaze broke out early at 5 am local time on Saturday morning and burned for two hours before firefighters were able to put it out, authorities said.

It started inside a train's private compartment which was detached and parked on the railway tracks in the Madurai station, located in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, according to a statement by the Southern Railway.

A gas cylinder smuggled in by some passengers caused the fire, the statement read, adding that police, fire and rescue officials helped pull out the bodies from the coach. There was no damage to other coaches.

Southern Railway did not divulge the number of people inside the compartment at the time of the fire but said many managed to get out.

Officials told the Press Trust of India news agency that 20 others were injured and taken to hospital.

Accidents are common on India’s railroad network, one of the world’s largest, with some 22 million passengers daily. Most collisions and fires are blamed on poor maintenance and human error.

In June, a deadly train collision killed over 290 people in one of India's worst train accidents.

RelatedFire in commercial building in India leaves dozens dead
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us