WORLD
2 MIN READ
Taliban release Iranian photojournalist
The photojournalist's detention happened at a time when tensions are high between the two neighbouring countries over a host of issues.
Taliban release Iranian photojournalist
The photojournalist, according to Anadolu sources, was handed over to the Iranian Embassy in the Afghan capital, Kabul./ Photo: AA Archive
August 26, 2023

An Iranian photojournalist, who was held by the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan, has been released following high-level Iranian diplomacy.

Tasnim News Agency, where Mohammad Hossein Velayati works, said in a report on Saturday that the photojournalist had been handed over to the Iranian Embassy in Kabul.

It cited Taliban’s deputy spokesperson Bilal Karimi confirming Velayati’s release.

The photojournalist, according to Anadolu sources, was handed over to the Iranian Embassy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Friday night but has not yet returned to Iran.

According to the sources, Velayati has been temporarily barred from leaving the country pending inquiry.

Taliban authorities have not yet provided the reason for his detention.

Intensive diplomatic efforts

According to Tasnim News Agency, the photojournalist stayed in Afghanistan for 10 days with legal documents and was arrested at the Kabul International Airport moments before he was scheduled to fly back to Tehran last week.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian took to Twitter on Friday to say that “intensive diplomatic and consular efforts” were underway to secure Velayati’s release.

Iran and Afghanistan share a 900 km border that stretches from Turkmenistan in the north to Pakistan in the south, a largely porous frontier that has been a source of tension between them.

Since the Taliban came back to power in August 2021, relations between Tehran and Kabul have been marked by tension and hostility, ranging from water row to frequent border skirmishes.

In recent months, a long-running dispute over shared water resource from the Helmand River, which originates in the mountains near Kabul, has inflamed tensions between the two sides.

RelatedIran, Afghanistan exchange heavy cross-border fire over water dispute
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us