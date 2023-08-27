August 27, 2023
Port Sudan dialysis centre on the brink of closure
At the heart of the escalating humanitarian crisis in Sudan, the Port Sudan dialysis centre, a lifeline for patients with kidney failure, is now teetering on the brink of closure. With 70 percent of the hospitals in the capital Khartoum out of service, those with failing kidneys are now seeking refuge in the east and converging on Port Sudan. Ahmad Al Shahabi reports.
