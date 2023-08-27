WORLD
3 MIN READ
Widespread protests against higher electricity bills hit Pakistan
Government cites depreciating local currency and rising oil prices for sharp rise in rates.
Widespread protests against higher electricity bills hit Pakistan
Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
August 27, 2023

Thousands took to the streets across Pakistan to protest rising power bills, some violently, forcing the power companies to seek police security.

Interim Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar summoned an urgent meeting with power authorities to "review" the situation after angry protesters blocked roads and attacked power company representatives in several parts of the country on Saturday and Sunday.

The protesters burned old tires and blocked roads in the port city of Karachi as well as Lahore, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, Hyderabad and other cities over the past two days.

The protests, unprecedented in recent history, broke out after consumers got July bills following a recent increase in rates and the addition of more taxes, a key demand of the International Monetary Fund for revival of a long-stalled financial assistance package.

The government, for its part, cites a continuing devaluation of local currency and rising petroleum prices for the latest increase in power rates.

Ever-increasing inflation, which reached 38 percent in May and later settled at 28 percent in July, has further eroded the purchasing power of a large section of the country's over 240 million people.

The South Asian country came to the cusp of default before the IMF intervened and approved $3B in financial assistance to prop up Islamabad’s faltering economy.

A video aired on multiple local broadcasters showed a group of elderly people beating up a power company representative in Karachi during a protest.

Crowds attacked power stations in parts of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkwa province, forcing power authorities to seek security.

"(Electricity) bills take up half of my monthly income. How will I pay rent, feed my kids, and send them to school?" Jan Mohammad, a laborer, told Anadolu during a protest in Lyari, Karachi.

Mohammad earns around 40,000 Pakistani rupees ($133) monthly, and got an electricity bill of nearly 20,000 rupees ($67).

Many protesters burned their bills, refusing to pay them until the previous rates are restored.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us