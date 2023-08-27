TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
President Aliyev praises Turkish-Azerbaijani military cooperation
During a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler affirmed the significance of the sacrifices and heroism displayed by Azerbaijani soldiers during the Karabakh conflict.
President Aliyev praises Turkish-Azerbaijani military cooperation
"The cooperation of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Armed Forces is at a very good level," says President Aliyev. / Photo: AA
August 27, 2023

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has praised the cooperation between the Turkish and Azerbaijani armed forces.

Receiving Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler at the Zagulba Presidential Residence in the capital Baku on Sunday, Aliyev said that Guler had made great contributions to the partnership of the two countries’ armed forces.

“The cooperation of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Armed Forces is at a very good level,” he said.

Mentioning how Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made his first visit abroad to Azerbaijan after being reelected president this May, along with visiting Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Aliyev said that the new Air Force Central Command Post inaugurated during his visit was important.

For his part, Guler said that the sacrifices and heroism of Azerbaijani soldiers in the liberation of the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan will never be forgotten, referring to the fall 2020 Karabakh conflict.

RelatedLachin road is Azerbaijan's territory — Turkish foreign minister
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us