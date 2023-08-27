TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye detains 19 human traffickers in western Türkiye
Among the 19 human traffickers, including a foreign national, 17 have been taken into custody, while the remaining two are under judicial control measures, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announces.
Türkiye detains 19 human traffickers in western Türkiye
The southwestern Mugla and northwestern Canakkale provincial gendarmerie commands conducted the operations Interior Minister Yerlikaya says. / Photo: AA
August 27, 2023

At least 19 human traffickers were held in operations conducted in two western Turkish provinces, the Turkish interior minister has said.

The southwestern Mugla and northwestern Canakkale provincial gendarmerie commands conducted the operations on Sunday, said Ali Yerlikaya in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Noting that 19 human traffickers, including one foreign national, were held during the operations, Yerlikaya said 17 of them were remanded in custody while the remaining two were given judicial control decisions.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us