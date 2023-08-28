WORLD
3 MIN READ
Aleppo airport out of service after Israeli strikes on Assad regime
The airport has been targeted several times this year, including two attacks in March that also put it out of service.
Aleppo airport out of service after Israeli strikes on Assad regime
 Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria [Photo: Reuters] / Reuters
August 28, 2023

An Israeli air strike has hit the international airport in the city of Aleppo in northern Syria, damaging a runway and putting it out of service, Syrian news agency SANA reported, citing a military source.

"At about 4:30 am (0130 GMT) this morning, the Israeli enemy undertook an aerial aggression from the direction of the Mediterranean west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport," the source said, adding that this resulted in damage to the airport runway.

An Israeli army spokesperson on Monday told the AFP news agency: "We do not comment on reports in the foreign media."

Syrian transport ministry official Suleiman Khalil said the damage centred on the only functioning runway, adding that "maintenance teams will start repair work today to return the airport to service as quickly as possible".

Flights were diverted to Damascus and Latakia airports, he told AFP.

Israeli strikes have repeatedly caused the grounding of flights at the airports in Aleppo and the capital, Damascus, both of which are controlled by the Assad regime.

RelatedSouthern Syria hit by rare anti-Assad protests

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside the regime-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including attacks on the Damascus and Aleppo airports, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations.

Israel has targeted airports and sea ports in the government-held parts of Syria in an apparent attempt to prevent arms shipments from Iran to armed groups backed by Tehran, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Thousands of Iran-backed fighters from around the region joined Syria’s 12-year conflict helping tip the balance in favor of regime leader Bashar al Assad's forces.

Aleppo, which suffered widespread destruction in Syria’s civil war, was again heavily damaged in the deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Türkiye and Syria last month.

Syria's war has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions and battered the country's infrastructure and industry since it began in 2011.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us