Türkiye and Saudi Arabia launch 'robust plan' to boost mutual trade
After a meeting between Turkish and Saudi ministers, the two countries pledge to enhance bilateral trade through a new plan, with a focus on mutual investments and sectoral partnerships.
Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat held a meeting with Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar Alkhorayef in Ankara. / Photo: AA
August 28, 2023

Ankara and Riyadh will implement a "robust plan" to increase bilateral trade, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat has said after meeting Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar Alkhorayef.

"We will implement a robust plan to enhance mutual trade between Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, particularly increasing reciprocal investments in the manufacturing sector," Bolat said Monday on X, formerly Twitter, after the meeting in the Turkish capital.

"In this context, we will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in export strategies and sectoral partnerships in the coming days."

Built upon Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Jeddah last month, Bolat said this "collaboration will continue to work towards our companies getting a larger share in projects in Saudi Arabia, in line with Saudi Arabia's National Industrial and Mining Strategy and the Saudi Vision 2030."

Meeting with Indonesia envoy

In a separate tweet, Bolat said he met Indonesia Ambassador Lalu Muhamad Iqbal at the ministry headquarters.

"During the meeting, we discussed bilateral trade between Türkiye and Indonesia, negotiations for the Türkiye-Indonesia Comprehensive Trade and Economic Partnership, cooperation in International Organizations, halal accreditation and the defense industry, export of meat and dairy products from Türkiye to Indonesia, and expanding the relations between our business circles," he said.

"We will continue to collaborate to enhance the multidimensional relations between the two countries that have evolved over time, from the past to the present."

