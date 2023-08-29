WORLD
4 MIN READ
Brick thrown at Japan's embassy in China as Fukushima spat intensifies
Tokyo decries "harassment' of Japanese citizens as two neighbours trade barbs over the release of treated wastewater from the crippled nuclear plant.
Brick thrown at Japan's embassy in China as Fukushima spat intensifies
FILE PHOTO: Protest against Japan's discharge of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
August 29, 2023

Japan has said that harassment being faced by the Japanese in China after the release of water from the Fukushima nuclear plant was "extremely regrettable", confirming that a brick was thrown at his country's embassy in Beijing.

Last week, China banned all seafood imports from its neighbour as Japan began releasing treated wastewater from the crippled plant in an operation Tokyo and the United Nation's nuclear watchdog have said is safe.

Since then, Japan has urged its citizens in China to keep a low profile and has increased security around schools and diplomatic missions.

Japan's foreign minister on Tuesday confirmed media reports that a brick was thrown at its embassy in Beijing and echoed calls from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to China to take action to calm the situation.

"It is extremely regrettable and worrying," Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters in Tokyo.

"We would like to urge the Chinese government again to take appropriate measures immediately, such as calling on its citizens to act calmly to prevent the situation from escalating, and to take all possible measures to ensure the safety of Japanese residents and our diplomatic missions in China," he said.

He added that China should "provide accurate information" about the Fukushima water release "rather than unnecessarily raising people's concerns by providing information without any scientific basis".

In Beijing, a spokesperson at the Japanese embassy told the AFP news agency that staff were "extremely worried".

"Some individuals have come to our (embassy) entrance," the spokesperson said. "They took these kinds of actions then were led away by armed police."

RelatedChina bans seafood from Japan as Fukushima N-plant begins wastewater release

Asked what action Beijing would take over the stone-throwing, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Monday that China "always protects the safety and legitimate rights and interests of foreigners in China, in accordance with law".

"We strongly urge the Japanese side to face up to the legitimate concerns of all parties, immediately stop the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea, fully consult with its neighbours and other stakeholders, and earnestly dispose of nuclear-contaminated water in a responsible manner," Wang told a regular briefing.

'Don't speak loudly'

Japan's foreign ministry has urged its citizens in China to be "cautious in your speech and behaviour. Do not speak Japanese unnecessarily or too loudly".

A range of businesses in Japan, from bakeries to an aquarium, have reportedly been subjected to thousands of crank calls that have included abusive and racist language.

Social media users in China have posted recordings and videos of the calls, some of which have attracted tens of thousands of likes.

Japan began releasing more than 500 Olympic swimming pools' worth of diluted wastewater from Fukushima into the Pacific on Thursday, 12 years after a tsunami knocked out three reactors in one of the world's worst atomic accidents.

All radioactive elements have been filtered out except for tritium, levels of which are within safe limits and below that released by nuclear power stations in their normal operation -- including in China, plant operator TEPCO says.

Test results from seawater and fish samples near the plant since the start of the discharge -- which will take decades to complete -- have confirmed this, according to Japanese authorities.

RelatedJapan to release Fukushima nuclear wastewater: How dangerous is tritium?
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us