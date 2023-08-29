WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK foreign secretary to visit China in a bid reduce tensions, shore up ties
It will be the first trip by a UK foreign secretary to China in more than five years.
UK foreign secretary to visit China in a bid reduce tensions, shore up ties
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to visit China [Photo: Reuters] / Reuters
August 29, 2023

Britain’s top diplomat, James Cleverly, is set to visit China, as the two countries attempt to shore up frayed ties.

Both countries confirmed the long-awaited trip on Tuesday.

“The two sides will have in-depth communication on Sino-British relations and international and regional issues of common concern,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

“We hope the British side will work with us to uphold the spirit of mutual respect, deepen exchanges, enhance mutual understanding and promote the stable development of Sino-British relations.”

Cleverly’s visit is an attempt to stabilise China-Britain ties, which have sunk to their lowest level in decades.

The countries disagree over issues such as high tensions in Hong Kong, a former British colony, China’s support for Russia and Britain’s close security ties with the United States.

In 2021, China sanctioned five British members of Parliament who are critical of Beijing. They are barred from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau and from doing business with Chinese citizens.

Cleverly was initially scheduled to travel to Beijing in July, but his trip was postponed, and his then-counterpart, Qin Gang, was later replaced with veteran diplomat Wang Yi.

The UK government said Cleverly’s trip was aimed at strengthening channels of communication and protecting British interests.

He will meet with Wang and Vice President Han Zheng, the Foreign Office said.

“It is important we manage our relationship with China across a range of issues,” Cleverly said in a statement.

“No significant global problem – from climate change to pandemic prevention, from economic instability to nuclear proliferation – can be solved without China."

He said that China’s size, history and global significance means they cannot be ignored, but that comes with a responsibility on the global stage.

"That responsibility means China fulfilling its international commitments and obligations.”

Britain’s governing Conservative party is split over how tough a line to take with Beijing. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has described China as a growing “systemic challenge” to Britain’s values and interests, but he has also stressed the need to maintain a relationship with the Asian superpower.

Besides highlighting human rights and security concerns, Cleverly is expected to explore potential areas of cooperation with China, such as climate crisis and trade.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us