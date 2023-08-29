WORLD
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Hold First Trilateral Defence Meeting
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye came together for the first time last week, in a bid to develop closer defence co-operation. The delegations met in the Saudi capital Riyahd, to discuss boosting defence trade, technology transfers, and localising the production of defence hardware. The meeting comes as a follow-up to President Erdogan's tour of the Gulf last month... which focused on attracting foreign investment. Pakistan and Turkiye have a long history of close defence ties. Earlier this month, Turkiye said talks were underway to include Pakistan in its domestic KAAN fighter jet project. The announcement was made during the launch of the fourth and final warship made under the joint Turkish-Pakistani programme, MILGEM. Meanwhile - Ankara and Riyahd have resolved years of tension and restored strong diplomatic ties... inking billions of dollars worth of new trade deals. Baykar, Turkiye's domestic drone manufacturing company, recently signed its biggest export contract with Riyadh. And ealier this month, Saudi Arabia MIlitary Industries also secured a pact with Baykar to localise the manufacturing of its drones.
