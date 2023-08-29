WORLD
3 MIN READ
Netanyahu thanks Saudis for facilitating Israelis after emergency landing
The Air Seychelles flight made an emergency landing on Monday in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah due to technical difficulties.
Netanyahu thanks Saudis for facilitating Israelis after emergency landing
Saudi airspace had been closed to flights to and from Israel until July 2022. / Photo: AP
August 29, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thanked authorities in Saudi Arabia - with which his country has no formal ties - for their "warm attitude" following an emergency aircraft landing in Jeddah.

"I greatly appreciate the warm attitude of the Saudi authorities to the Israeli passengers whose flight was in distress and was compelled to make an emergency landing in Jeddah," Netanyahu said in a brief video statement on Tuesday.

The Air Seychelles flight laden with Israeli passengers was heading from the Seychelles to Tel Aviv.

Saudi airspace had been closed to flights to and from Israel until July 2022, when it opened to coincide with a visit by US President Joe Biden to the region.

The Air Seychelles flight made an emergency landing Monday in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah due to technical difficulties.

On Tuesday the Israeli foreign ministry said an Israeli charter flight had retrieved the Israelis from Jeddah.

According to Israeli media, there were 128 Israeli passengers aboard the Air Seychelles flight. They were welcomed and given overnight accommodation in the Red Sea city.

RelatedSaudi Arabia rules out normalisation with Israel without two-state solution

Growing speculation

Though Saudi Arabia was not one of the Gulf and Arab countries to normalise ties with Israel as part of the 2020 US-brokered Abraham Accords, speculation has grown of an impending deal.

Riyadh and Washington have held talks on Saudi conditions for progress on normalisation, according to people briefed on the meetings.

But Israeli press commentators suggested such efforts have been severely compromised on the back of Israel's announcement of a meeting between its foreign minister and his Libyan counterpart in Rome.

The announcement sparked protests in Libya, which does not recognise Israel, and led to the dismissal of Foreign Minister Najla Elmangoush.

But Israel's foreign ministry on Monday denied having been the source of the "leak" about the meeting between the two ministers, without providing further explanation.

According to analyst Barak Ravid, the incident could contribute to dissuading Arab countries from engaging in any further steps to normalise with Israel, he wrote for the Israeli website Walla.

RelatedIsrael's Netanyahu eyes full diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us